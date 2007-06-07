Victoria and her siblings join national day celebrations

7 JUNE 2007



Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden headed up her country's National Day celebrations with gusto this week. The future queen donned a Swedish folkdraft - the traditional flower-embroidered pinafore worn over a white blouse - to join in the celebrations.



Equally enthusiastic - especially since National Day became an official holiday in 2005 - were her fellow Swedes, who turned out to give their princess a warm welcome wearing the blue and yellow of the Swedish flag. And one youngster further added to Victoria's colourful ensemble by presenting her with a bouquet of summer blooms.



While the rest of her family celebrate in the capital, each year the Crown Princess visits a different part of Sweden to join in the festivities. This year she was in the spa resort of Lundsbrunn.



Back in Stockholm her royal siblings had their own part to play in the special day. Younger sister Princess Madeline, chic in a summery knee-length skirt, white jacket and peep-toe shoes, joined her brother Prince Carl Philip in throwing open the doors of the Royal Palace to members of the public. To mark the special day, visitors to the Palace's main hall and the Royal Mews receive a 75 per cent discount on the entrance price.



Later in the day, all three meet up with their parents King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia for more celebrations at a televised event in the capital's open air museum.