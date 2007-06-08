Happy days for Prince of Wales as he visits principality

Prince Charles' newfound joie de vivre has been more evident than ever as he and Camilla continue their summer tour of Wales.



The 58-year-old royal was in stitches during a visit to Neuadd Lwyd B&B on Anglesey, as he attempted to open a gift. Creasing up with laughter, he eventually gave up on the task and accepted a helping hand.



Even the formal business of attending a ceremony in Bangor to celebrate the 100th anniversary since King Edward VII laid the foundation stone of the University of Wales brought a broad smile to his face. Dressed in the impressive gold and black robes of the university's chancellor, he clearly enjoyed the occasion, making his speech in Welsh as he unveiled a commemorative plaque.



Children in particular seem to have warmed to the father-of-two, who again demonstrated his ease with youngsters at a visit to a community project in the village of Ysradgynlais in Powys. He and the Duchess of Cornwall tasted local schoolchildren's home baking, declaring their bread to be "incredibly good" much to their delight.



The Prince also met up with pupils at Hillgrove School in Bangor who waved Welsh flags in greeting. "I told him I was sitting my GCSEs and he said good luck. He was very charming," enthused 16-year-old Jason Jones.