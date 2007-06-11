Royal grandkids help royal couple mark ruby anniversary

When deciding on the official images to commemorate their 40th wedding anniversary, doting grandparents Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik knew exactly what they wanted. The Danish royals chose to mark the special occasion by posing with the youngest members of the royal brood - for a series of snaps with their four grandchildren.



The touching, smile-filled family pictures shot at Fredensborg Palace show just how much the newest royal arrival - the five-week-old daughter of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary - has grown since her official portrait last month. In one of the photos Queen Margrethe cradles Lillepigen - as the new arrival has been dubbed by her parents until her name is officially revealed at next month's christening. Prince Henrik meanwhile puts his arms lovingly around Princes Felix, seven and Nikolai, four - the offspring of the royal couple's younger son Prince Joachim.



Another of the intimate snaps shows the Danish royals in informal mode. The proud grandparents stretch out on the Palace carpet with the three boys, who are happily playing with their toy trucks.