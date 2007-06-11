Zara in dramatic fall as Wills delights adoring fans at polo

11 JUNE 2007



As she sailed over the jumps at the Bramham International Horse Trials, Zara Phillips looked to be enjoying a familiarly smooth ride. Moments later the champion equestrian came crashing down, however, as her mount Tsunami II stumbled over a 7ft fence at the three-day event.



The crowd at the trials in Wetherby, North Yorkshire, watched in horror as the 26-year-old sportswoman tumbled over the mare's head and onto the turf on her neck. Zara rolled over several times before getting to her feet. She walked off the course, though, even managing a smile despite being forced to pull out of the competition.



Afterwards Zara - who is on route to another fixture in Germany this week - brushed off fears about the fall. "I'm fine. It wasn't as bad as it looked," she said. "I'm stiff and sore all over but not hurt at all. Nothing's broken."



As the eventing champion was reflecting on her lucky escape, her cousin William had an easier day's ride at a polo match in Gloucestershire. The young royal took to the field in sweltering temperatures at Cirencester Park Polo Club.



His appearance in the red top and white jodhpurs of the Highgrove team delighted female admirers, and Wills seemed to be enjoying the attention, taking advantage of breaks from the action to chat with the ladies. "Whenever he went to change his pony and grab a drink a stream of girls would stroll past, each smiling and looking longingly," said an onlooker.