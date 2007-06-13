Princes admit their late mum is in their thoughts every day

13 JUNE 2007



In their most frank interview yet, Princess Diana's sons William and Harry have movingly told how she is in their thoughts constantly. As they approach the tenth anniversary of her death this August, Harry admitted that for both of them the past decade has gone "really, really slowly". Speaking from Clarence House to American presenter Matt Lauer of NBC news, William said of his mother's death in a Paris underpass: "There's not a day goes by I don't think about it."



Harry, who was just 12 when his mum passed away, added: "Over the past ten years I personally feel she has been… she's always there." But he also revealed he's still plagued by what actually happened on the day of Diana's death. "Whatever happened in that tunnel, you know no one will ever know. And I'm sure people will always think about that… I'll never stop wondering about that."



Both Princes, who are serving in the Army, pre-recorded the interview last month to publicise the July 1 Concert For Diana which they have organised in memory of their late mother on what would have been her 46th birthday. They talked about their attempts to lead a normal life, something that their mother wished for them. "I think she'd be happy in the way that we're going about it," says Harry, 22, "but slightly unhappy about the way the other people were going about it as in saying, 'Look you're not normal so stop trying to be normal'."



On the subject of romance, the siblings acknowledged it was difficult to form relationships because of their royal status. "I don't want to be liked by someone just because of who I am," said William, who recently split with long-term love Kate Middleton. "I don't want the sycophantic people hanging around."



"It's just as hard for our friends as it is for us," added his younger brother. "There's a massive element of trust. The reason I say that is because our friends have to put up with a lot - when it comes to us." William agreed: "There's a lot of baggage that comes with us, trust me."



As for how their lives would have turned out if they hadn't been born into the British royal family? "Well, when I was younger I wanted to be a policeman," revealed William, 24. "I wouldn't want to be that now. I guess I'd like to fly helicopters… working for the UN maybe. I'd have to be doing something active, outside and doing, sort of, fun stuff but with an edge to helping people." When Harry hesitated to answer the same question, his older brother jokingly interjected: "He'd probably sit and play computer games and drink beer."



Harry, who is dating Zimbabwean student Chelsy Davy, laughed before responding: "I'd probably live in Africa. I'd like to spend all my time out there. It would be a humanitarian aspect as well as a safari aspect. I would have to get a job. So it would probably be a safari guide."



The full interview with the Princes is to be broadcast in the US on Monday.