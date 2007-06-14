Double take as Charles meets movie counterpart

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Queen actor Alex was a bit nervous before meeting the famous man he portrayed on the silver screen but in the event their encounter was quite jovial
Photo: © PA
Click on photos to enlarge
In the movie, Alex co-starred with Michael Sheen as Tony Blair (pictured) and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth
Photo: © Alphapress.com
14 JUNE 2007
There were smiles all around when Prince Charles came face-to-face with his movie doppelganger, Alex Jennings. The actor who portrayed the heir to the throne in The Queen admitted to a few nerves, though, before the lunch reception at Clarence House.
In the event he got a warm welcome from his royal host as the two men chatted for a few minutes. "I had wondered about whether I should come and people said 'of course you should'," Alex revealed afterwards.
It wasn't the first time the pair have met and the thesp, a regular with the Royal Shakespeare Company, describes the Prince as "fantastically charming and supportive".
This time the occasion was the 125th anniversary of the Actors' Benevolent Fund, an organisation which raises money for actors who've fallen on hard times. Other well-known faces at the afternoon affair included Sian Phillips, Ronnie Corbett, Penelope Keith and Richard Briers.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.