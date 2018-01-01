Albert and Charlene closer than ever at Monaco TV festival

15 JUNE 2007



With their third public outing in as many weeks, Prince Albert of Monaco and athletic South African beauty Charlene Wittstock are looking increasingly comfortable with their relationship in the limelight. After attending the Formula One racing and a track and field event at the start of the month, the swimming champion once again joined her royal beau for a high profile Monte Carlo reception on Thursday.



As Albert's special guest, 29-year-old Charlene did him proud with her chic appearance in a sheer pink and black camisole top and skirt. They joined a roll call of glamorous invitees at the Monte Carlo TV festival including statuesque Terminator 3 actress Kristanna Loken, 24's Mary Lynn Rajskub and the ever youthful North And South star Lesley-Anne Down.



Despite their closeness it may be sometime before Albert's bachelor days are over, however, as Charlene is still competing in the pool at the highest level, with the apparent intention of taking part in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.



And the prince has been quite outspoken in indicating there are no wedding plans in the pipeline at present. Mindful that his mother Princess Grace is said to have regretted giving up her acting, Albert is perhaps keen to support his love while her career is still in the ascendant.