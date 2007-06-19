Danish royals turn out for society christening

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Proud Joachim had his beautiful French girlfriend Marie on his arm at the christening of their society friend's daughter
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Also at the service in Valdemar Castle were Joachim's former wife Alexandra and her handsome photographer husband Martin. The two couples often mix together socially and even celebrated New Year together
Photo: © Rex
19 JUNE 2007
The younger generation of Danish royals was out in force recently as they attended a christening at Valdemar Castle on the Island of Tasinge. Among them were Queen Margrethe's younger son Prince Joachim and his pretty French girlfriend Marie Cavallier. The pair happily mingled with Joachim's former wife Alexandra, now Countess of Frederiksborg, and her new husband Martin Jorgensen, who remain very much part of the royal scene.
Royal watchers may now be expecting wedding bells for Joachim and Marie, whose relationship seems to be going from strength to strength. Marie, who wore a stylish fitted pink coat, certainly seems to fit the mold of a Danish princess with her elegant dark looks strikingly similar to those of Australian native Crown Princess Mary. Born in Paris but brought up in Switzerland, 31-year-old Marie works for her stepfather's company in Geneva while spending increasing amounts of time in her boyfriend's homeland.
Also at the christening of Rory and Caroline Fleming's daughter Josephine, in the capacity as godmother, was Tasmania-born Mary. With her were her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their son Prince Christian. The couple are old friends of the Flemings. Caroline Fleming, who inherited Valdemar Castle and was formerly known as Baroness Iuel-Brockdorff, wed Rory in 2002. A British millionaire, Rory was the heir to the fortune of James Bond author Ian Fleming.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.