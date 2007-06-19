Danish royals turn out for society christening

The younger generation of Danish royals was out in force recently as they attended a christening at Valdemar Castle on the Island of Tasinge. Among them were Queen Margrethe's younger son Prince Joachim and his pretty French girlfriend Marie Cavallier. The pair happily mingled with Joachim's former wife Alexandra, now Countess of Frederiksborg, and her new husband Martin Jorgensen, who remain very much part of the royal scene.



Royal watchers may now be expecting wedding bells for Joachim and Marie, whose relationship seems to be going from strength to strength. Marie, who wore a stylish fitted pink coat, certainly seems to fit the mold of a Danish princess with her elegant dark looks strikingly similar to those of Australian native Crown Princess Mary. Born in Paris but brought up in Switzerland, 31-year-old Marie works for her stepfather's company in Geneva while spending increasing amounts of time in her boyfriend's homeland.



Also at the christening of Rory and Caroline Fleming's daughter Josephine, in the capacity as godmother, was Tasmania-born Mary. With her were her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their son Prince Christian. The couple are old friends of the Flemings. Caroline Fleming, who inherited Valdemar Castle and was formerly known as Baroness Iuel-Brockdorff, wed Rory in 2002. A British millionaire, Rory was the heir to the fortune of James Bond author Ian Fleming.