Photo: © Getty Images
Photo: © Getty Images

William entitled to Diana inheritance as he turns 25

21 JUNE 2007

Prince William's 25th birthday on June 21 is a landmark one for the handsome royal. Not just because he now has the right to marry without consent from the Queen, but also because he's entitled to access the interest and other investment income from the inheritance left to him by his late mother.

Princess Diana left an estate of £21 million when she died almost a decade ago, £6.5 million of which went to her elder son. This is now estimated to have grown to £9 million. William can expect an annual income from the lump sum of between £250,000 and £300,000 - a significant boost to his current pay packet of £22,000 as a Cornet in the Blues and Royals regiment.

According to sources, however, the 25-year-old bachelor who, like his brother Prince Harry, has to wait until his 30th birthday to receive the full amount, is apparently not going to touch the new funds just yet. And there are unlikely to be any royal banquets to celebrate the second in line to the throne's birthday on Thursday night, as he's currently training with Army colleagues at Lulworth in Dorset.

Click here for a photo gallery as William celebrates his 25th birthday

