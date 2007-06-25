hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
A smiling Tessy, whose second child is due in the autumn, attended Luxembourg's National Day service in Notre Dame cathedral on Saturday with her dashing husband
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Louis was super attentive to his pregnant wife as they left the service, prompting smiles from onlookers
Photo: © Getty Images
Also at the festivities were Louis' elder brother Prince Felix and his 16-year-old sister Alexandra
Photo: © Getty Images
25 JUNE 2007
With her second child due in the autumn, Tessy de Nassau was showing off a sizeable bump as she joined her husband Prince Louis for the Luxembourg National Day celebrations at the weekend. Pretty in a pink patterned dress and dainty pillbox hat the 21-year-old looked every inch the radiant mum-to-be as she entered Luxembourg's Notre Dame cathedral.
The young couple, who are based in Switzerland where the prince is studying, are already pros at dealing with late nights and nappies after the birth of their son Gabriel, now one year old. The new arrival will be the second grandchild for Louis' parents Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.
After marrying her royal beau on September 29, 2006, Tessy seems increasingly at ease at big royal gatherings. The daughter of a tiler, she met her love while serving in the country's armed forces. Louis, who turns 21 in August, renounced his rights of succession and those of his children upon his marriage. The gallant royal was attentive to Tessy as they left the cathedral - bringing a smile to the face of one clergy member.
Also at the service were his handsome elder brother Prince Felix, 23, and 16-year-old sister Princess Alexandra - Gabriel's godmother - who made a stylish impression in a fitted cream coat.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.