William and Kate romance sparks anew at Army party

25 JUNE 2007



It was the shock break-up of the year when Prince William and his girlfriend Kate Middleton decided to part ways, despite many believing they were headed for the altar. And now it seems there's still unfinished business between the 25-year-old former lovebirds, who dated for four years, after they were spotted kissing and dancing together at a Moulin Rouge-themed army party in Bovington, Dorset.



The pair have not been seen publicly together since April but The Mail On Sunday revealed that Berkshire-born Kate visited William's Army barracks on June 9 after he invited her to a troop leaders' party, celebrating the end of one of his Army courses. Kate "looked gorgeous", according to one eyewitness who added: "It was obvious to everyone that William couldn't keep his eyes off her… In the end he just grabbed her and took her on to the dance-floor where they started doing some rather close dancing. They couldn't keep their hands off each other, but William didn't care that people were looking."



And pals of the pair also told the paper it wasn't the only date they have shared in recent weeks. "Kate and William have been in touch and secretly seeing each other for about a month now," one confidante revealed. "It's been kept very quiet and - until the party two weeks ago - confined to only their tightest social circle." Next Sunday Kate is due to attend the Concert For Diana at Wembley Stadium, which William has helped organise - along with Prince Harry and his girlfriend Chelsy Davy - and on July 21 William is due to accompany her to her cousin's wedding.



Kate, who works as an accessories buyer for a highstreet fashion chain, has been linked with several aristocratic young men including Charles Morshead and Henry Ropner, but has apparently been uninterested in finding a new man - with William remaining the love of her life.



Radiating a newfound confidence and trendier style of late, the pretty brunette seems to be more relaxed under the glare of the media spotlight these days, and has continued to mix in the same social circle as William. She's been looking especially trim thanks to her training for a record-breaking charity race across the English Channel in a Chinese dragon boat in August.



The Prince's spokesman declined to comment on Willaim's private life, but the public certainly seems to be confident about a reconciliation. Bookmakers William Hill have cut the odd of them getting engaged from 33-1 to 3-1.



Perhaps Woolworths will get some use out of their commemorative wedding china yet?