Diana special accompanies this week's HELLO!

26 JUNE 2007



As her sons William and Harry prepare to celebrate Princess Diana's unique life with a concert on July 1 - the day that would have been her 46th birthday - HELLO! is offering readers a chance to remember the remarkable royal with a special souvenir. The free, 84-page colour supplement - included with issue 976 - touches on the many aspects of the Princess' charismatic persona, from her role as a tireless charity campaigner to her love of fashion.



One highlight is a tribute from her close friend Rosa Monckton, who recalls the icon who could move hearts on a global scale yet remain a devoted and loyal companion to those in her inner circle. Meanwhile, royal commentators who witnessed Diana's development first-hand offer insights on her transition from shy teenage bride to world-wide star.



Pictures of Diana's visits abroad, which brought her fame across the planet, and images of her with her beloved boys are also included. The supplement closes with a consideration of Diana's enduring legacy by celebrities and international figures.



Don't miss the opportunity to take home your copy of this very special memento, which is also included with the digital edition of this week's magazine. (For more information, see digital edition button on homepage.)