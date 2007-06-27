Blairs bid farewell to Downing Street

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
In their last appearance as the UK's 'first family', Tony Blair, his wife Cherie and their children Euan, Leo, Kathryn and Nicky gathered on the steps of 10 Downing street to wave goodbye
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos for gallery
The changing of the guard - Gordon Brown pats Mr Blair on the back at the end of his final session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House Of Commons
Photo: © PA
As the Blair family move on, Britain's new prime minister Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah arrive at 10 Downing Street
Photo: © PA
27 JUNE 2007
It was the end of an era this week for the Blair family. Britain's former prime minister and his clan assembled on the steps of 10 Downing Street for their last appearance as the UK's 'first family'. They were saying goodbye to the home they've shared for the past ten years, and handing over to new head of government, Gordon Brown, and his wife Sarah.
The removal men had already taken the furniture to their new residence in Connaught Square, near Hyde Park. All that was left to do was wave goodbye to the photographers gathered to record the moment.
For Tony Blair's youngest child Leo, seven, Downing Street is the only home he has ever known. The family moved into number 11 - bigger than the official listed residence at number ten - three years before he was born. Sons Euan, 23, and 21-year-old Nicky left home aged 18 to go to university, returning at weekends and during holidays to spend time with their brother and sister Kathryn, 19.
After leaving Downing Street for the last time, Mr Blair, accompanied by his wife Cherie, made the five-minute trip to Buckingham Palace. After a decade of once-a-week meetings, he had a final private face-to-face audience with the Queen as head of government, during which he formally resigned as prime minister.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.