Blairs bid farewell to Downing Street

In their last appearance as the UK's 'first family', Tony Blair, his wife Cherie and their children Euan, Leo, Kathryn and Nicky gathered on the steps of 10 Downing street to wave goodbye

The changing of the guard - Gordon Brown pats Mr Blair on the back at the end of his final session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House Of Commons

As the Blair family move on, Britain's new prime minister Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah arrive at 10 Downing Street

