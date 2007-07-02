Fairytale wedding for German prince and his lawyer love

hellomagazineWeb
The bride, 32-year-old lawyer Nadja Anna Zsoeks, arrived at the church in a flower-bedecked carriage pulled by four white horses
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Alexander, head of the north German princely family of Schaumburg-Lippe, and his bride had plighted their troth at a civil ceremony two days earlier
Photo: © Getty Images
2 JULY 2007
There were celebrations in northern Germany this weekend as Prince Alexander of Schaumburg-Lippe - the head of the region's princely house - wed his lawyer love Nadja Anna Zsoeks.
Hundreds of well-wishers lined the streets of the state capital Buckeburg as the stunning bride made her way to the church in a flower bedecked carriage pulled by four white horses.
As she arrived, the 32-year-old blonde was helped out of the carriage while bridesmaids in porcelain blue took charge of the five-metre-long train of her white, lace-accented wedding gown. Holding a bouquet of white roses, she began the walk down the red carpet leading to the entrance to the church.
The nuptials marked the 47-year-old groom's second trip up the aisle. His previous marriage to Princess Marie Luise - with whom he has a son, Heinrich-Donatus - ended in 2003, and his former spouse was among the 750 guests invited to witness the ceremony.
Saturday's religious blessing followed a civil ceremony two days earlier.
