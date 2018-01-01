Wills and Kate rekindle their romance at Diana concert after-party

3 JULY 2007



When the Concert for Diana was in full swing they maintained their distance and avoided eye contact with each other. But once Kate Middleton and Prince William were away from the glare of the cameras it was a completely different story. The former lovers showed no inhibitions as they rekindled their romance at the star-studded after-party, sharing a steamy dance and hardly spending a moment apart.



They started off the night in separate corners of the makeshift club - constructed especially for the night at Wembley Arena. But as the perspex dance floor containing exotic fish began to fill with people, the 25-year-old Prince was soon at Kate's side. And when the DJ put on the Bodyrocker's hit I like To Move It - the tune that used to be 'their song' - the couple reportedly went wild, dancing seductively together.



At one point, as Cirque du Soleil-style acrobats and burlesque dancers who performed in cages entertained the A-list crowd, they retreated into a corner for some alone-time. There, the second-in-line to the throne is said to have nestled his head on Kate's shoulder, whispering in her ear while he held her hand under the table.



Though the chemistry was clearly flowing during the night's festivities, Kate - svelte in a figure-hugging white lacy dress - returned to her Chelsea pad alone at 4am. Meanwhile William stayed for an extra hour before going home with Harry and his girlfriend Chelsy.



Despite the late night, Kate was looking her typical fresh-faced self the next day as she watched Spanish tennis pro Rafel Nadal in action at Wimbledon.