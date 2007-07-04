Jack Russell fan Camilla catches up with hat maker Philip's pooch

When the Duchess of Cornwall attended an exhibition of photographs by Norman Parkinson and drawings by star milliner Philip Treacy, it wasn't the human talent on display that caught her attention but a four-legged friend. Camilla was delighted to find that Philip, who created the hat for her wedding to Prince Charles, had brought along one of his two Jack Russells.



After the high-society hat maker's beloved right-hand dog of 12 years, Mr Pig, died in 2004 it was Camilla - an experienced Jack Russell breeder - who offered to come up with a replacement. The Duchess had been one of Mr Pig's celebrity fans, and even sent the dog a Christmas card. Philip in the end found two puppies himself, named Archie and Harold, who Camilla has no doubt got to know as well.



Charles' wife, whose daughter Laura Lopes manages the gallery, did manage to drag herself away from Philip's pet however to meet the human guests, who included veteran actor Dennis Hopper and Lady Eloise Anson - Philip's muse, and the daughter of the late Lord Lichfield.