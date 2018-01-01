No happy ending on cards for Wills and Kate reveals our poll

5 JULY 2007



Despite recent evidence that a reconciliation may be on the cards for Prince William and his former girlfriend Kate Middleton, it seems not everyone is convinced a fairtale ending is in store for the pair.



In an online poll hellomagazine.com readers revealed they believe the relationship is just not meant to be, with a resounding 75 per cent of over 14,000 votes cast predicting they won't get back together.



William, 25, has made no secret of the fact that he wants to wait until he's older to settle down. And his military training, which continues until 2009, leaves little time to devote to a girlfriend. Meanwhile, since the pair went their separate ways a more stylish, confident Kate has emerged, one who would have to sacrifice some of her new-found freedom if she were to return to his side - something which our readers are clearly acutely aware of.



As a result, although the couple were spotted getting close at the Concert For Diana after-party and are reported to have shared a number of secret dates, only a quarter of the votes cast supported the possibility that they're planning to give their union another go.



Which means that while the poise and dignity with which Kate's handled the split has royal watchers ever more emphatic in their assertion that she has the makings of a princess-in-waiting, the majority of you remain unconvinced she'll ever return to the royal fold.