The doting dad was clearly relishing the chance to spend some quality time with his sons Nikolai, eight, and Felix, who turns five on July 22
The playful duo got into the swing of things during their annual summer break at their grandfather, Prince Henrik's French country house
Summer holiday fun for Prince Joachim and his boys in France

12 JULY 2007

Prince Joachim of Denmark certainly had his hands full this week during his annual family summer holiday in France. The doting dad - clearly relishing the chance to spend some quality time his two sons, Princes Nikolai and Felix - scooped up the playful pair into his arms during a fun-packed day on the grounds of his French-born Father, Prince Henrik's estate.

The country house Chateau De Cayx, set in the ancient town of Cahors in south west France, is a favourite summer destination for the Danish royals, who export wine from its vineyards throughout the world. The family getaway is a big hit with the young princes, who enjoyed some high flying action on swings in the extensive grounds.

Nikolai, eight, and Felix, who turns five on July 22, also turned the gardens into a makeshift race track for their remote control car, while their dad - currently dating French businesswoman Marie Cavallier - looked on.

