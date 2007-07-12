Albert and Stephanie remember iconic mother at exhibition

It was clearly a poignant moment for Prince Albert of Monaco and his sister, Princess Stephanie this week when they helped pay tribute to their late mother, Hollywood princess-turned real life royal, Grace Kelly. The pair attended the inauguration of an exhibition to mark the 25th anniversary of her death, an event which Prince Albert said revived happy memories they had shared with their mother. "This is a very emotional and proud moment for me," he added.



The display, being held at the principality's Grimaldi Forum, features never seen before items from the Philadelphia-born princess' archive of personal belongings, released by her children for the first time.



Highlights include home videos made by the princess who was taught to use a film camera by her friend, Alfred Hitchcock - the director behind many of the hit movies that helped elevate her to legendary status.



One of the grainy films shows her as a relaxed mother and wife, reading a map to her children, Princesses Caroline and Stephanie and Prince Albert while her husband, Prince Rainier drives the car on a family holiday. Others feature her children dressed as Native Americans, and their mother in a chalet in the Swiss Alps.



Also on display is the fairytale wedding dress she wore when she married in 1956, and several private letters from screen legends Cary Grant, Bing Crosby and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.



The exhibition is due to move on to London when it finishes in Monaco on September 23.