Prince William invites Harrods heiresses to Diana memorial service

20 JULY 2007



As Prince William and brother Harry remember their mother Princess Diana at a tribute on August 31 they will not be the only ones in the congregation reflecting on the loss of a loved one. The young royals have reportedly invited the daughters of Mohamed Al Fayed - whose half-brother Dodi was killed in the crash which cost the Princess her life - to the service in the Guard's Chapel at Wellington Barracks, close to Buckingham Palace.



While both Camilla Al Fayed, 21, and her 25-year-old sibling Jasmine received a note from William's secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton saying the Princes "would be delighted" if the pair could attend, only the younger Al Fayed sister is to be present.



Camilla, who's known to Harry and Wills from the society circuit, will be representing the Al Fayed family with the approval of her father. A source close to the Harrods boss told the Daily Mirror the Al Fayeds appreciated the gesture. "They find it very touching that William has reached out to Camilla and her family at a particularly trying time."



In the past Camilla has spoken of losing her half brother, who was 42 at the time of his death, as being "like a bomb hit my house". The socialite also had warm words for the Princess, whom she met aged 12. "We spent two solid months together," recalled Camilla. "She was a very gentle, kind soul."