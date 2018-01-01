Royalty and statesmen

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Just hours after leaving the club Mahiki in West London on a week night, Kate honoured a commitment to take part in an early morning training session for her cross-Channel rowing challenge
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photo to enlarge

Royal sweetheart Kate burns the candle at both ends

26 JULY 2007

For a girl who'd been up with the lark for rowing practice after leaving a well-known London nightspot at midnight, Kate Middleton was looking remarkably chipper as she joined her teamates on the river. Prince William's girlfriend had enjoyed a night on the town at Mahiki, the society set's regular Mayfair hangout, the previous evening.

At 7am the feisty brunette had an appointment out on the Thames, though, training with her team mates for a charity race across the Channel next month. The all-woman crew, who call themselves The Sisterhood, will set off from Dover in an Oriental-style fibre-glass dragon boat, heading for Calais.

Spotted on Wednesday morning at the tiller of the vessel, her dark locks billowing behind her, Kate - who works as a buyer for high street retailer Jigsaw - was the picture of regal poise, despite her night out.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button