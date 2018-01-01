Royal sweetheart Kate burns the candle at both ends

26 JULY 2007



For a girl who'd been up with the lark for rowing practice after leaving a well-known London nightspot at midnight, Kate Middleton was looking remarkably chipper as she joined her teamates on the river. Prince William's girlfriend had enjoyed a night on the town at Mahiki, the society set's regular Mayfair hangout, the previous evening.



At 7am the feisty brunette had an appointment out on the Thames, though, training with her team mates for a charity race across the Channel next month. The all-woman crew, who call themselves The Sisterhood, will set off from Dover in an Oriental-style fibre-glass dragon boat, heading for Calais.



Spotted on Wednesday morning at the tiller of the vessel, her dark locks billowing behind her, Kate - who works as a buyer for high street retailer Jigsaw - was the picture of regal poise, despite her night out.