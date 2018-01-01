Palace reportedly wants Queen documentary scrapped

30 JULY 2007



A new BBC documentary made headlines around the world two weeks ago when footage appeared to show the Queen storming out of a photoshoot. It later emerged that incorrect editing was to blame for the misleading section. But the public may never get to see any of the programme, as the Palace has apparently requested the programme be cancelled.



The project, A Year With The Queen, was six months into filming when BBC bosses showed journalists a teaser clip, telling them it showed a rare moment when the Queen had "lost her cool". They were later forced to apologise after it emerged that the footage which appeared to show the royal matriarch storming out of a session with snapper Annie Liebovitz had actually been shot as she arrived for the appointment. Following the incident filming on the project was called to a halt and the crew was asked to leave.



Assurances from the BBC that the footage will be edited in strict accordance with its rules on fairness and accuracy have failed to move the powers that be at the Palace. The documentary - which was scheduled to be screened in the autumn - is now understood to be seen as tainted and unbelievable for members of the public.