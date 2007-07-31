Royalty and statesmen

The pretty toddler, a couple of colourful pencils in her hands, joined the rest of her family on a visit to a yacht club in the island's capital
Clearly growing up fast, Leonor - who has been taking a keen interest in her holiday surroundings - draws her parents' attention to something that has caught her eye
Spain's Princess Leonor takes centre stage on family holiday

31 JULY 2007

There's one member of the Spanish royal family who's clearly fascinated by the new surroundings to be discovered on her first summer holiday as a toddler. Princess Leonor, the elder daughter of Crown Prince Felipe and Crown Princess Letizia, was a picture of youthful curiosity and enthusiasm as she joined the rest of the family on their annual break on the Balearic isle of Majorca.

Pretty in a white sundress and matching head band, which served to keep her tumbling curls off her face in the soaring heat, the smiling 21-month-old stole the limelight from both her parents and grandparents - King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia as they visited a yacht club in the island's capital.

Leonor, whose dad and grandfather are taking part in a local yachting regatta, may well inherit their love of sailing as the family as a whole is inherently sporty. But for now the youngster seemed content to watch the adults in action while playing with a pair of coloured pencils she'd obviously been given to keep her amused.

