Royal couple Frederik and Mary spend a day in the saddle

The duo explored the grounds of their summer residence in the saddle, first on horseback...
...then on pushbikes. The Danish royals usually spend part of the summer at their vacation residence on the island of Jutland
1 AUGUST 2007
After a relaxing holiday cruising the waters of Croatia with their children, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark enjoyed a change of pace this week. Back on home turf the sporty couple mounted up - on two different forms of transport - to explore the area around Grasten Palace, the family's summer residence in southern Denmark.
While Australian-born Mary led the way as the pair ventured out into the Palace grounds on horseback, her 39-year old husband took the lead when the duo switched to two-wheels.
A spell at the Palace is a regular element in the Danish royals' summer. The modern main house - believed to be where Hans Christian Andersen wrote A Little Match Girl - features Venetian doors opening onto manicured lawns and gravel walkways, making it the ideal place for a family to unwind. And, good news for the pair's 19-month-old son Christian and his three-month-old sister Isabella, it's also close to one of the country's main amusement parks.
