Zara and Frankie go cheek to cheek at Goodwood

2 AUGUST 2007



Champion equestrian Zara Phillips couldn't have felt more at home as she attended the horse races at Glorious Goodwood this week. The 26-year-old royal was in her element as she mixed with the racing fraternity and enthusiastically congratulated winning jockey Frankie Dettori with a kiss on the cheek as she presented him with his trophy.



One of her family's most stylish and modern representatives, Zara made a monochrome fashion statement on Wednesday in long white linen shorts, a black fitted shirt and the towering wedge heels that have been de rigueur this season.



She was all-smiles as she caught up with a fellow regal enthusiast of the sport - Princess Haya of Jordan, who made a name for herself as an international show-jumper and has competed at Olympic level - a dream of Zara's. The pair seemed to have plenty to catch up on as they hugged and chatted in the sunshine at the West Sussex racecourse. It recently emerged that Zara's 2008 Olympic hopes are likely to delay any marriage plans with Mike Tindall, her rugby-playing boyfriend of two years, as she is thought to be putting all her energies into training for the moment.