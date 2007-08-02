Zara and Frankie go cheek to cheek at Goodwood

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Top jockey Frankie had his winning day made complete with a royal kiss from Zara
Photo: © PA
Click on photos to enlarge
Princess Anne's daughter seemed delighted to catch up with Jordan's Princess Haya - also a top equestrian, who competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics
Photo: © Rex
2 AUGUST 2007
Champion equestrian Zara Phillips couldn't have felt more at home as she attended the horse races at Glorious Goodwood this week. The 26-year-old royal was in her element as she mixed with the racing fraternity and enthusiastically congratulated winning jockey Frankie Dettori with a kiss on the cheek as she presented him with his trophy.
One of her family's most stylish and modern representatives, Zara made a monochrome fashion statement on Wednesday in long white linen shorts, a black fitted shirt and the towering wedge heels that have been de rigueur this season.
She was all-smiles as she caught up with a fellow regal enthusiast of the sport - Princess Haya of Jordan, who made a name for herself as an international show-jumper and has competed at Olympic level - a dream of Zara's. The pair seemed to have plenty to catch up on as they hugged and chatted in the sunshine at the West Sussex racecourse. It recently emerged that Zara's 2008 Olympic hopes are likely to delay any marriage plans with Mike Tindall, her rugby-playing boyfriend of two years, as she is thought to be putting all her energies into training for the moment.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.