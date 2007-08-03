Day of high-flying summer holiday fun for Danish royals

As they swooped upwards in the colourful plane of a theme park ride it was difficult to say which of the royal passengers was enjoying themself the most. Princess Mary of Denmark was clearly thrilled to be sharing the excitment with her 19-month-old son Christian, while dad Frederik was all proud paternal smiles as he took charge of the 'controls'.



A trip to the popular Legoland theme park - which is located close to the royal summer residence of Grasten Palace on the southern island of Jutland - is becoming a regular item in the holiday schedule of the family's younger members. In previous years Frederick's younger brother Joaquim has also been snapped treating his young sons Nikolai and Felix to some fun on its rides.



Having shared a little aviation action with their blond-haired toddler, both mum and dad were equally keen not to miss out on his reaction to the toy train ride, squeezing knee-to-knee into the tiny carriage.



Meanwhile, the latest edition to the royal family, Christian's three-month-old sister Isabella, spent most of the day snoozing in her pram under the watchful eye of her nanny.



Joining the group on their day out were Frederik's cousin Princess Alexandra and her two children, Richard, six, and four-year-old Ingrid.