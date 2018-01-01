Royalty and statesmen

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Kate's early morning rowing sessions attracted plenty of attention, ultimately leading to her decision to drop out of the Sisterhood team taking part in the cross-Channel challenge on August 25
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photos to enlarge

On form and in shape but Kate backs out of Channel race

7 AUGUST 2007

Kate Middleton's participation in a cross-Channel paddling challenge is off amid concerns over security and the publicity her involvement could attract. The athletic brunette pulled out of the all-female squad at the weekend, reluctantly telling team mates she won't be joining them for the 21-mile trip from Dover to France, after being advised the race would become a major media event.

Newspaper reports suggest royal aides were behind the last-minute change of heart regarding the event, which takes place on August 25. While Prince William was said to have been supportive of his on-off girlfriend, Palace officials apparently had doubts about the wisdom of Kate taking part.

"There's no doubt she was leant on," a fellow rower told the Daily Mail. "She was our helmsman - very strong and very sporty. It's a huge loss."

Clarence House has said, however, that the 25-year-old dropped out on the advice of her lawyers, who have fought a number of privacy cases for her.

The decision is the clearest indication yet that the relationship between Kate - who'd spent weeks training with a 21-strong crew called The Sisterhood - and the Prince is officially back on. Royal watchers have said her initial involvement in such a high-profile event was only viable when she thought her relationship with the royal heart-throb - and public interest in her - had cooled.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button