No engagement yet for Joachim and French love says Danish queen

8 AUGUST 2007



Having spent time with her grandchildren and their parents at Grasten Palace in southern Denmark, Queen Margrethe continued her summer holiday with a break in France this week. The royal matriarch joined her husband Prince Henrik at the beautiful Chateau de Cayx - the wine-growing estate near the ancient town of Cahors, which the couple bought in 1974.



While at the rural retreat - the wine from which is exported around the world - the couple laid to rest speculation in the Danish press that their younger son is soon to announce his engagement. Prince Joachim is currently stepping out with attractive Parisienne Marie Cavalier.



The royal matriarch - who met Marie for the first time this Easter - said that despite reports to the contrary, there are no plans for an engagement. Prince Henrik meanwhile explained that the young couple - who were spotted looking particularly intimate at the Copenhagen Historic Grand Prix at the weekend - had known each other for years and would continue getting to know each other better.