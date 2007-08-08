hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Speaking from Chateau de Cayx, the French estate they bought in 1974, the royal matriarch and her husband Prince Henrik addressed engagement rumours surrounding her younger son and his French girlfriend
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
A stay at the castle, which dominates the village of Cayx and has been rebuilt several times since the 14th century, is a regular feature in the senior Danish royals' vacation schedule
8 AUGUST 2007
Having spent time with her grandchildren and their parents at Grasten Palace in southern Denmark, Queen Margrethe continued her summer holiday with a break in France this week. The royal matriarch joined her husband Prince Henrik at the beautiful Chateau de Cayx - the wine-growing estate near the ancient town of Cahors, which the couple bought in 1974.
While at the rural retreat - the wine from which is exported around the world - the couple laid to rest speculation in the Danish press that their younger son is soon to announce his engagement. Prince Joachim is currently stepping out with attractive Parisienne Marie Cavalier.
The royal matriarch - who met Marie for the first time this Easter - said that despite reports to the contrary, there are no plans for an engagement. Prince Henrik meanwhile explained that the young couple - who were spotted looking particularly intimate at the Copenhagen Historic Grand Prix at the weekend - had known each other for years and would continue getting to know each other better.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.