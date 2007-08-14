Vladimir Putin and Prince Albert enjoy a 'reel' good time

hellomagazineWeb
The Russian premier showed off his trim physique during a fishing trip with the Monegasque royal in Siberia
Photo: © AFP
After a day on the river, the pair got the chance to tell the tale of the one that got away as they enjoyed dinner under the stars by an open campfire
Photo: © AFP
14 AUGUST 2007
Taking a break from the pressures of running a country, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince Albert of Monaco this week abandoned the formal suits and restricting ties of high office in favour of some camouflage chic to go fishing in Siberia.
The wilderness adventure is one of a variety of adventurous pursuits laid on for the Monegasque royal while he holidays with the Russian Premier. The trip, which has also included some white-water rafting, is seen as a thank-you for the 49-year-old royal's support of Russia's bid to host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.
Mr Putin - who is renowned for his enthusiasm of keeping fit and holds a black belt in judo - certainly looked the part as he stripped down to the waist, showcasing a remarkably trim physique for a man of 54.
After landing a fish, Albert joined the former KGB officer for what is the requisite for any outward bounds getaway - a dinner under the stars by the roaring glow of an open camp fire.
