Royal achievers Bea and Eugenie celebrate exam success

17 AUGUST 2007



Among the many youngsters celebrating after picking up their exam results this week were two blue-blooded scholars who were particularly happy with their performance. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have both earned A and B grades in their chosen subjects.



The Queen's 19-year-old granddaughter, Beatrice - who suffers from dyslexia - achieved A-Level results of an A in drama and Bs in history and film studies. Meanwhile her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, 17, learned she had picked up three As - in art, politics, and history of art - and a B in English in her AS levels.



"The girls are delighted with their results and we are extremely proud of them," said their parents Andrew, Duke of York and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, after hearing the good news.



Beatrice – who is now taking a gap year before going to university, during which she is set to spend some time in America, as well as embarking on a field project in Africa – can now count herself as the royal family's highest exam achiever. She managed to top the previous record set by her cousin Prince William, who scored an A in geography, B in history of art and C in biology in 2000.