Princess Mary of Denmark not too grand to empty the bins

17 AUGUST 2007



She's one of the most elegant royals in Europe, but no one could accuse Denmark's Princess Mary of airs and graces. The popular future queen proved she's still as down-to-earth as when she was plain Mary Donaldson, a Sydney marketing executive, by popping out to put out the rubbish.



Accompanied by the family's border collie, Ziggy, at their Fredensborg Palace home, just north of Copenhagen, Prince Frederik's wife sported shorts and sneakers to complete her chores.



The couple are noted among Europe's ruling houses for their refreshing, laid-back style. Mary and Frederik are frequently seen larking about together, riding bicycles and horses. They're also hands-on parents, preferring to do as much as possible for their children, Christian and Isabella, themselves, rather than delegating their care to nannies.