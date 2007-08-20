Wills whisks Kate off on a romantic Seychelles holiday

hellomagazineWeb
The couple, seen here at a rugby match last February, have kept their reconciliation under wraps – even checking into their romantic getaway under false names
The lovebirds have chosen the romantic - and discreet - Seychelles to discuss their future together
The on-off romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton looks to be firmly on again with reports that the pair are enjoying a romantic sun-drenched holiday in the Indian Ocean.
Since rekindling their four-year romance, the couple have been extremely careful not to flaunt their relationship. But now friends say the pretty brunette and her Army officer prince are ready to discuss their future together – with Kate even being given her own key to William's Clarence House home.
The lovebirds – who cheekily checked in under the names Martin and Rosemary Middleton - are staying at the discreet Desroches Island resort in a luxurious £500-a-night suite containing a romantic four-poster bed and overlooking a stunning lagoon.
They have been spending their days relaxing in the tropical sun, while at night they have dined in one of the thatched kiosks set amid a forest of coconut trees.
