Family joy as Princess Martha Louise's in-laws re-marry

The Norwegian princess and her husband were the picture of happiness as they arrived with daughters Leah Isadora and Maud Angelica to see Ari's parents walk down the aisle
It was the second time wedding bells had sounded for Marianne Solberg Behn and Olav Bjorshol. They first married in 1973, and were together for ten years before their marriage ended in divorce
20 AUGUST 2007
It's a fairytale ending to a love story spanning four decades. This weekend, the parents-in-law of Princess Martha Louise of Norway married – 24 years after they divorced. And just to give the wedding that extra sparkle, Queen Sonja was among the guests.
There were smiles all round as writer Ari Behn's parents, Marianne Solberg Behn, 53 and 55-year-old Olav Bjorshol, wed for the second time in the western municipality of Fredrikstad in Norway. Dozens of well-wishers gathered outside Old Town Church to greet the two after the romantic ceremony.
The princess - who has just opened a new school which aims to help people improve their lives by communicating with angels - and her 34-year-old husband were the picture of happiness as they arrived to see the couple say: "I do". Completing the joyous occasion were Martha and Ari's daughters, Maud Angelica, four, and two-year-old Leah Isadora, who were flower girls for the special day.
The elder couple first married in 1973 and were together for ten years before their divorce. But a meeting around the time their son and Princess Martha Louise married in 2002 led to the two rekindling their relationship.
