Dave's high-flying zero gravity treat for Princess Beatrice

23 AUGUST 2007



It was very much a case of 'Love is in the air' for Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Dave Clark when the pair embarked on a zero gravity flight aboard G-Force 1 - a specially modified Boeing 727-200 jet airliner.



American-born Dave took his relationship with the 19-year-old royal to another level when he accompanied her on the 90-minute trip which saw them climbing to over 32,000ft.



With her arm linked tightly to that of her 25-year-old boyfriend, Beatrice's face was a picture of excitement as the jet performed a manoeuvre which gave the lovebirds 30 seconds of weightlessness and a taste of the experience of being an astronaut.



The pair blasted off from LaGuardia Airport in the US and were joined on the trip - which was operated by US company the Zero Gravity Corporation and costs £1,750 a person - by five other passengers.



Activities tried out by the team on the thrilling journey included a series of weightless stunts, including 'flying' the length of the plane, pouring water into the air and watching the droplets floating around, and releasing sweets into the air before catching them in their mouths.



The trip may be just a taste of things to come for the Duchess of York's daughter. Dave, who works for Sir Richard Branson's space tourism initiative, Virgin Galactic, is reported to have persuaded her to join him on the Virgin boss' first space mission.