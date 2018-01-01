Albert footie focused as he attends Monaco match with Charlene

27 AUGUST 2007



Fresh from a recent boy's own-style fishing and walking break with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Prince Albert was up for some further traditionally masculine pursuits back in Monaco. At this weekend's football match in the principality's Louis II Stadium, the Monegasque royal had the company of the fairer sex, though, in form of Charlene Wittstock.



The pretty South African was with Albert as he cheered on the home side against the French team Le Mans. And her 49-year-old boyfriend - who has frequently taken to the pitch himself in the past - followed events with intense concentration, even whipping out a pair of binoculars at one point to get a closer look at the action.



Charlene will have related to her boyfriend's enthusiasm and focus. As a professional swimmer she's no stranger to the thrill of a sporting fixture, and the couple - an item for 18 months now - are especially at ease when watching tournaments together. Indeed they chose the 2006 Winter Olympics to go public with their relationship, displaying their affection before the world's press in Turin, Italy.



And as Saturday's match ended with a 3-1 victory for Monaco, placing the team third in the French League, Charlene would have been guaranteed her man was in sparkling mood for the rest of the weekend.