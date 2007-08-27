Princess Mette-Marit steps back in time for island stop

hellomagazineWeb
While little Sverre was togged out in modern-day waterproofs mum Mette-Marit wore national costume for the family's visit to the island of Skorpa
The royal couple chat to some vacationing children before attending the isle's annual church service
27 AUGUST 2007
Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit was looking a quintessential Scandinavian beauty on Sunday after donning a beautifully embroidered bunad - her country's traditional folk costume - for a church service on the island of Skorpa. The mum-of-three had made the special wardrobe effort in honour of the uninhabited isle's only service of the year.
Her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, however, went for a more subtle folkloric reference by accessorising his pinstripe suit with some rather bohemian bracelets made of tiny yellow shells and string.
The couple, who arrived on the royal yacht Norge, took along their youngest child, 20-month-old Sverre Magnus, for the visit to the island, which is inhabited by a herd of wild goats and has only a handful of vacation cottages.
