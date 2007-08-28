Norwegian royals experience life and culture of local tribes

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Reclining on animal skins and drinking tea, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit got a taste of the lives of Scandinavia's indigenous Sami people as they visited a cultural centre in the north of Norway
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Mette-Marit and her husband also visited a typical family dwelling
Photo: © Rex
The cultural centre is situated in the shadow of the dramatic peaks of Lyngen fjord, a largely unpopulated region
Photo: © Rex
28 AUGUST 2007
There was a public engagement with a difference in store this week for Norway's Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit. The royal couple swapped the luxury of their usual surroundings for the humble shelter of a laavt gaetie, the traditional tent of Scandinavia's indigenous Sami people. Inside, they reclined on animal skins and sipped tea with a family dressed in traditional costume.
The pair - who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary at the weekend - were in Olderdalen, in one of the most northern parts of Norway, where they visited a cultural centre for the ethnic people of the region. The tiny settlement, which numbered just 512 inhabitants two years ago, lies in the shadow of dramatic Lyngen fjord.
As well as their fireside refreshment, Mette-Marit and her husband were also shown round a typical dwelling, which, with its rounded grass-covered walls and puffing chimney, was reminiscent of something out of The Lord Of The Rings.
The Sami people, who share a rich cultural heritage focused around mythology, folklore, crafts and art, have their own language which varies from tribe to tribe and traditionally make a living from reindeer herding. Today many lead modern lives in cities away from their traditional settlements, although every effort is made to keep their customs and traditions alive.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.