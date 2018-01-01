Alexandra and her favourite guys put their best foot forward

hellomagazineWeb
Still hugely popular in Denmark, Alexandra seems to have integrated new husband Martin seamlessly into her family and public life
30 AUGUST 2007
Six months after marrying Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg - one of Denmark's most popular royals - photographer Martin Jorgensen seems more than comfortable in his role as stepfather to her sons Nikolai and Felix. The boys, from her ten-year marriage to Prince Joachim, seemed full of beans as they accompanied their mother's new husband on an outing to fulfil one of her charity commitments.
They would have needed that energy as the quartet were just about to participate in the annual ECCO walkathon. In recent years the Hong Kong-born former princess has been a supporter of the event, which raises money for NGOs such as UNICEF and the World Wildlife Fund, and usually completes the four-mile trek around Copenhagen with her kids.
In the past the youngsters had the luxury of riding in pushchairs, but Nikolai, who turned eight two days ago, and Felix, five, appear to be deemed old enough now to tackle the route without assistance.
