William and Harry's tribute to their much-loved mother Diana

31 AUGUST 2007



As fans from across Britain gather to remember Princess Diana at Kensington Palace and her former family home, Althorp, her sons Princes William and Harry are preparing to lead an emotional service to mark the tenth anniversary of her death.



Every detail of the tribute to be held at the Guards Chapel in St James Park, London, has been personally overseen by the brothers, who will both give readings in front of the more than 450 friends, relatives and dignitaries attending. As will Diana's eldest sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale.



The Princes chose the central London chapel because, as Household Cavalry officers, it is the place of worship for their regiment. During the hour-long commemoration, pieces by Rachmaninov and Mozart - two of the Princess' favourite composers - will be heard.



And in the final rousing climax to Friday's service, the congregation - including close pals of the Princess like Sir Elton John and Sir Cliff Richard - will sing the classic English hymn I Vow To Thee My Country, which the iconic royal also loved.



William and Harry have carefully planned the event as "a celebration of their mother's achievements", said an aide, adding: "They still miss her more than they could ever say."