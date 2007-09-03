It was certainly a family occasion as Prince Willem and his wife Princess Maxima were joined by their three daughters, Catharina-Amalia, Alexia and Ariane, at Het Loo palace in the central Netherlands

Pretty as a picture in pink, Alexia, two, and three-year-old Catharina-Amalia were full of excitement as they helped their royal dad mark his special day, which was celebrated slightly later than originally planned due to the arrival of baby sister Ariane in April

Some 50 guests were invited to the relatively low-key ball - held at the baroque mansion which was the Netherlands royal family's summer residence until 1962. It now houses a national museum and library

