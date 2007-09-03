The Queen is game for a laugh at Scottish country event

hellomagazineWeb
The royal couple were in great spirits, obviously highly amused at events on the field at the Games, which take place near their Balmoral holiday residence
Having been tickled something herself, the Queen was keen to share the humorous moment with her husband
No one knows whether it was the tug-of-war or the caber toss, but something had the Queen in fits of giggles as she watched the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland. Her face a picture of mirth, she leant over to share the joke with Prince Phillip, and other guests in the royal box.
Handing over a trophy in her capacity as patron of the annual Aberdeenshire tournament, the monarch was still in a sunny mood. The royal matriarch was awarding the silverware to Bruce Aitken, who won the competition's top honour for the ninth year in a row.
A visit to the gathering in the picturesque village of Braemar is a long-standing tradition for the royal couple, coinciding as it does with their summer break. Reflecting the Scottish setting, the Duke of Edinburgh wore a kilt as he and his spouse joined 17,000 spectators to watch time-honoured events such as the hammer throw and listen to the Inverurie Pipe Band.
