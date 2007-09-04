Max of Bavaria's daughter throws lavish pre-wedding party

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The 33-year-old bride-to-be, Duchess Maria Anna, with her investment banker fiancé Klaus Runow ahead of their white tie pre-wedding soirée
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The venue for the lavish do was Munich's magnificent Nymphenburg Palace - a former summer residence for the rulers of Bavaria
Photo: © Getty Images
4 SEPTEMBER 2007
With three of her four sisters already having tied the knot, it is now the turn of Duchess Maria Anna to walk down the aisle. The youngest daughter of Prince Max, son of the Prince of Bavaria, and his wife, the former Elizabeth Douglas, is to marry her investment banker beau Klaus Runow at the weekend. And the pair kicked off their nuptial celebrations with a white tie gala on Monday evening.
The bride-to-be and her 38-year-old, London-based banker fiancé played host to friends and family at Munich's magnificent Nymphenburg Palace. The magnificent baroque edifice, which was the former summer residence of the rulers of the southern German state, also served as the venue for the pre-wedding parties of Maria Anna's sisters.
Like her siblings before her, the 33-year-old duchess will tie the knot in a chapel attached to Tegernsee Castle - a former Benedictine Monastery - in Bavaria's southeast.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.