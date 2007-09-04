Max of Bavaria's daughter throws lavish pre-wedding party

4 SEPTEMBER 2007



With three of her four sisters already having tied the knot, it is now the turn of Duchess Maria Anna to walk down the aisle. The youngest daughter of Prince Max, son of the Prince of Bavaria, and his wife, the former Elizabeth Douglas, is to marry her investment banker beau Klaus Runow at the weekend. And the pair kicked off their nuptial celebrations with a white tie gala on Monday evening.



The bride-to-be and her 38-year-old, London-based banker fiancé played host to friends and family at Munich's magnificent Nymphenburg Palace. The magnificent baroque edifice, which was the former summer residence of the rulers of the southern German state, also served as the venue for the pre-wedding parties of Maria Anna's sisters.



Like her siblings before her, the 33-year-old duchess will tie the knot in a chapel attached to Tegernsee Castle - a former Benedictine Monastery - in Bavaria's southeast.