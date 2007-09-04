Isabella and Christian help royal dad celebrate sailing win

4 SEPTEMBER 2007



After Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik sailed to victory in a Copenhagen yachting contest this week, there were three spectators eager to give him their special congratulations. There to share the dad-of-two's triumph were his Tasmania-born wife Crown Princess Mary and the couple's two children, Christian and four-month-old Isabella.



Frederik, 39, was very much the proud father as he cradled his son - who turns two next month - in his arms and tenderly caressed daughter Isabella on the cheek. The dark-haired infant - who like her blond brother has inherited her dad's piercing blue eyes - is already turning into something of a personality, flashing a cheeky, surprisingly confident smile at assembled snappers.



The happy scene was the culmination of a day at sea for the whole family. While her husband joined his crew aboard the racing vessel Nanoq, Mary - who is an accomplished sailor herself and has beaten her husband in regattas on more than one occasion - followed her handsome prince's progress, along with their youngsters, from a nearby boat.



With the day's sporting excitement over, the royal couple stepped out solo to attend a party for the event. The 35-year old princess, who is known for her elegantly effortless style, reflected the affair's casual tone, by stepping out in a less formal look than usual, combining jeans with a low-cut, satin top.