Spain's little Princess puts best foot forward on first day at school

7 SEPTEMBER 2007



There was no stopping Princess Leonor of Spain as she toddled off to school for the first time on Friday morning. Although she doesn't turn two until next month the cherubic-faced daughter of Crown Prince Felipe and his wife Princess Letizia stepped out confidently, trailing her new school bag jauntily behing her, heading for the Escuela Infantil de la Guardia Real in the grounds of Madrid's El Pardo Palace.



While she made sure she kept a tight hold on her dad's hand, the curly-haired tot, smart in a uniform of white polo shirt and blue shorts, was clearly both curious and excited by the thought of the new experience that lay ahead.



The youngster has frequently shown herself to be a bright and precocious child on those occasions when she has joined her royal parents at official events. And, although she has a younger sister - four-month-old Sofia - she was likely excited about the thought of meeting so many new playmates. Her 39 fellow pupils at the Escuela Infantil de la Guardia Real are the children of members of the regiment which protects the royal family.