French prince to wed his Portuguese sweetheart

10 SEPTEMBER 2007



There couldn't have been a more appropriate setting for Prince Charles-Philippe d'Orleans and the Duchess of Cadaval, Diana Alvares Pereira de Melo, 29, to announce their plans to marry next summer.



The couple shared their happy news against the magnificent backdrop of Normandy's stunning 17th-century Chateau d’Eu, the former summer residence of Charles-Philippe's ancestor King Louis-Philippe. Through his paternal grandfather, Charles-Philippe is a claimant to the French throne.



Clearly swept up by the romance of the moment amidst the rose fragranced gardens of the chateau, the 34-year-old - who is the third son of Prince and Princess Michel of France - raised his intended's hand to his lips to bestow a tender kiss.



It was a picture perfect gesture guaranteed to get the shutters snapping. But then the prince is no stranger to spotlight moments, having participated in the French version of reality show I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.



The couple are to wed next June in Portugal.