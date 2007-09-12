hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
His face a picture of concentration, the prime minister draws the eyes on a Chinese dragon at the inauguration of the terracotta warriors exhibition at the British Museum
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos to enlarge
The British politician wasn't the only Downing Street resident getting their picture in the papers. The chancellor's kitty, Sybil, also made headlines as the first feline to prowl the streets of Number 10 in a decade
Photo: © AFP
12 SEPTEMBER 2007
British premier Gordon Brown is no stranger to tackling dragons in the political arena. He came eyeball to eyeball with a more exotic version this week, though, when he helped launch a display of terracotta warriors at the British Museum.
One of his tasks in inaugurating the exhibition - the biggest hosted by the museum for almost 40 years - was painting in the eyes on the traditional dragon dance costume. A task which he completed with aplomb, keeping a steady hand and smiling throughout.
Expected to be one of the biggest cultural events to hit the British capital this year, the expo features a group of 2,200-year-old ceramic figures excavated from the mausoleum of the first Chinese emperor in 1974.
Mr Brown wasn't the only Downing Street resident making the headlines this week. A fluffy feline called Sybil was also enjoying celebrity status after taking up residence at Number 10. The black and white moggy - named after the famous Fawlty Towers landlady - belongs to Chancellor Alistair Darling and his wife Margaret, and is the first cat to prowl the corridors of the famous residence in ten years.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.