The South African student hit the town without her beau when she joined a group of gal pals on an outing to celebrity hangout Mahiki
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Used to sunnier climes, Zimbabwe-born Chelsy will have been glad of the London sunshine
Photo: © Rex

Prince Harry's pretty girlfriend Chelsy settles into UK living

12 SEPTEMBER 2007

She's flown thousand of miles to be nearer to her Prince, but Harry's girl Chelsy Davy has been keen to show she's an independent woman, too. The vivacious Zimbabwe-born student - soon due to start a masters degree at Leeds University - has taken to her new life with gusto, hitting the shops and the London night scene with a group of girlie pals.

Fun-loving Chelsy seems to have put behind her the less than ideal start to her extended stay when she was left waiting for Harry to collect her from Heathrow airport. On Tuesday evening the 22-year-old headed out with her gang of girlfriends to Mahiki, a favourite hangout of the jet set in the capital.

Earlier in the day, the royal girlfriend was out and about on the streets of London enjoying an unexpected spot of sunshine. The warm weather will have been by welcomed by Chelsy, who's been open about her lack of enthusiasm for the British climate.

