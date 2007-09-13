Aussie-born Mary every inch a European princess on latest outing

She's not blue blooded by birth but when it comes to demonstrating regal poise and style Crown Princess Mary of Denmark can hold her own against any princess born to the role. And when she stepped out to greet the Brazilian president and his wife at the airport this week, there was no doubting the former marketing executive's royal credentials.



The wife of the heir to the Danish throne was a stylish vision in a cream, knee-length coat, long gloves and a sophisticated straw hat with bow detailing. Her uber-chic approach was finished off with simple stud earrings and flattering heels.



And it wasn't only her choice of attire which caught attention. Although she's equally at home in a pair of jeans and a casual top, Mary has earned a reputation for her ability to turn in an immaculately groomed appearance - with the posture to match.



Later that evening she was again showcasing her sartorial assurance as, alongside her handsome husband Prince Frederik, she attended a formal occasion in a flattering blue gown. The gala was just the latest commitment in Mary's packed agenda of official duties.



A busy diary hasn't stopped the big-hearted princess taking on a new role, however, and this week it was announced she is to head up a new initiative - The Mary Foundation - aimed at supporting those experiencing social exclusion.