The third-in-line to the throne - pictured with his sweetheart Chelsy at the Princess Diana concert in July - paid tribute to her in a tender speech as the pair marked his 23rd with a night at a country pub
He wasn't the only one in a romantic mood. William and Kate were also reported as sharing smooches and holding hands during the celebrations
After having dined at Prince Charles' country mansion, the foursome joined friends at the Vine Tree pub in the nearby village of Norton for drinks. And though the night was all about Harry, the birthday boy made sure his 21-year-old South African girlfriend - who starts a law degree at Leeds University this week - also felt special, declaring his love for her when he was called on by guests to say a few words.
"He gave a speech on her move to the UK," says a witness to the scene. "And said it was the best birthday present he could get."
Harry wasn't the only one in a romantic mood - William and Kate also apparently shared smooches as ABBA music played out on the pub's jukebox. "They behaved as though they'd just met," says a source. "Holding hands and kissing non stop."