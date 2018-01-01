Harry's girl Chelsy begins student life at Leeds University

18 SEPTEMBER 2007



She flew into England to help her royal beau celebrate his 23rd birthday at the weekend, but for Chelsy Davy the fun celebrations were just a prelude to a new, more serious role as a graduate student at Leeds University.



The Zimbabwean will be based at the northern city for at least a year while she studies for a postgraduate law degree.



Strolling the campus clad in a leather jacket and jeans, and clutching a voucher for free sandwiches, the 21-year-old was well prepared for freshers' week - the traditional orientation welcome week attended by new students.



Chelsy - who has an undergraduate degree in politics and economics from Cape Town University - arrived on campus shortly after 9am on Monday morning. After having coffee with friends she attended a welcome meeting for students from the law faculty.



As she adjusts to her new life at the university - which is renowned for its academic standards as well as having one of the best social scenes in Britain - there is an added plus for the pretty blonde in that Prince Harry is nearer to her than ever before.



The third-in-line to the throne, who described her move to the UK as the best birthday present he could get, is currently based with his Blues and Royals regiment in Windsor, meaning the duo will be able to get together for trysts at the weekend.